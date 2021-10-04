CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sailing-Ainslie’s INEOS Britannia teams up with F1’s Mercedes for America’s Cup challenge

BRACKLEY, England (Reuters) – British sailor Ben Ainslie joined forces with the Applied Science division of Formula One’s Mercedes motor racing team on Monday to launch his latest campaign to win the America’s Cup. Ainslie will skipper Britain’s challenge to holders Emirates Team New Zealand for the world’s oldest sporting...

