Public Safety

Sudanese security forces clash with terrorist cell in Khartoum – state TV

 4 days ago

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudanese security forces clashed with militants in southern Khartoum on Monday, state TV and witnesses said, days after a raid on what officials said was an Islamic State-linked cell in the same area. Witnesses in the Jabra neighbourhood told Reuters they saw security forces exchange gunfire with...

How the 9/11 terrorist attacks shifted the global security landscape

9/11 had a transformative effect on security risk management, just as COVID-19 has on healthcare. The risk of terrorism had come directly into business operations, impacting employees as it never had before. Duty of care came to the fore with regards to security risks, both from a legislation perspective and the growing responsibility for corporates. The C-suite and boards of organizations recognized the risk to their people and their business and that they were sometimes even able to be held personally liable for employee safety and security. It became critical to be able to know where employees were at any given time. At the same time, there became an increased understanding of the vast amount of information leaders, both business and government, had to track to be able to operate in an increasingly volatile world.
Central African Republic rebel attack death toll rises to 20

BANGUI (Reuters) – The death toll from an attack three days ago by rebel fighters in Central African Republic on a small convoy of semi-trucks filled with passengers has risen to 20, a local official said on Friday. Twelve people were initially reported killed in Tuesday’s attack, in which the...
Iraqi security services say foiled terrorist attack in Western province of Anbar

Anbar [Iraq], October 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The Iraqi security services announced on Sunday that they had prevented a terrorist attack in the country's western province of Anbar. "Our heroic police officers in Anbar were confronted by a booby-trapped vehicle, that terrorism was desperately trying to target a police station," Anbar operations commander Nasser Ghannam said, as quoted by the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA).
Islamist militants kill at least five Mali soldiers, toll may rise

BAMAKO (Reuters) -Islamist militants killed at least five soldiers and wounded at least eight more in central Mali on Wednesday, the army said, while local officials said more than 10 soldiers had died. The attack occurred near the village of Bodio in the Mopti region, the epicentre of violence in...
Rebel attack kills 11 in C.Africa: official

Eleven civilians were killed by rebels in eastern Central African Republic (CAR), where government forces are battling armed groups, a senior official said on Wednesday. In Bambari, a city lying 380 kilometres (240 miles) east of the capital Bangui, rebels from the Union for Peace in Central Africa (UPC), one of the biggest armed groups in the region, recently killed two government troops.
Iraqi security forces, displaced vote ahead of elections

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces, displaced people, patients in hospitals and prisoners across the country cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections. Sunday's vote is being held six months before schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister...
Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
Africa
Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
Another Deadly Infectious Virus Came From Afghan Refugees.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed an order adding measles to the list of quarantinable diseases after some Afghan refugees were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease after arriving in the United States, which led to a pause in flights of US-bound refugees.
Bodies Hang From Cranes After the Taliban Announces Return of Executions

Punitive executions and amputations are set to resume in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, following an announcement by the group’s notorious former head of religious police who told the media that such measures were “necessary for security.”. Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, who was the chief enforcer of the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic law...
60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
