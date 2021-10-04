Wingra Weekly Announcements (Students)

IRMO — Students in the Lexington-Richland 5 school district can begin returning to their classrooms four days a week on Sept. 28, a month after schools here opened with a mix of in-person and online learning, Superintendent Christina Melton said. Her announcement means that within six weeks, students of all grades whose parents chose to send them back to the classroom will be in school twice as much as they are now. She gave no hint of when a full, five-day schedule might be possible and suggested it might not happen at all this school year. “We continue to make adjustments based upon the information we hear from people giving us constructive feedback,” Melton said Sept. 28 at a school board meeting at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo. Under her plan, prekindergarten students through second graders can be in class for four days starting Oct. 5, followed two weeks later by third through sixth graders. Seventh through 12th graders won’t have that option until Nov. 9. On Wednesdays, every student will be learning remotely, while facilities are cleaned.

IRMO, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO