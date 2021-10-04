CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Wingra Weekly Announcements (Students)

edgewood.edu
 4 days ago

The sprinkler system will be tested throughout campus Monday October 4th through Tuesday October 5th. You may experience minimal noise. Thank you for your patience as we perform required testing on the system. Facilities Operations.

express.edgewood.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
brownwoodnews.com

Early High announces Student Spotlights for first six weeks

Early High School is proud to announce the first six-week’s Student Spotlights for the 2021-2022 school year! The Student Spotlight provides a platform in which the faculty can brag on students and recognize them and the positive influence they have on our school and community. The recognized students are young men and women who embody what it means to be an Early Longhorn.
EARLY, TX
lcsedu.net

P-EBT Update for the 2021-22 School Year

The federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program will operate under new eligibility guidelines for the current school year and benefits will only be issued on a case-by-case basis to students who meet specific criteria, as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). What does this mean for...
EDUCATION
lewisherald.com

Student of the Week

Nolan Whitehead was recently nominated for student of the week by teacher Kassi Holloway. "Nolan is always kind and respectful to others. He is a hard worker in everything he does," Holloway said. Presenting Nolan with a certificate is SRO Captain David Henley. Necole Shepherd recently nominated Stailee Moseley for...
EDUCATION
uiowa.edu

Let's Talk, Hawk! (Open to all UI students)

Let's Talk, Hawks! is a drop-in consultation service offered by the University Counseling Service (UCS) typically at various campus locations, but is now virtually during the Fall 2021 semester. It provides you with an opportunity to have an informal, confidential, anonymous conversation with a UCS therapist. You can share your mental health concerns, work on problem solving together, learn about useful campus and community resources, or ask questions about counseling and UCS.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
Taylor Daily Press

Mass celebration for students in the school year but ‘lintjespan … (Ghent)

It was views we had not seen in Ghent for a year and a half. Bangald, that’s just how you can describe the atmosphere at Wednesday’s student kick-off party. Tens of thousands of students began moving to Sint-Pietersplein from noon, with the party beginning at 12 noon. The cheerful vibe...
TWITTER
hfcc.edu

Student Services Spotlight: Student Outreach and Support (SOS) Office

The Student Outreach and Support (SOS) Office at HFC exists to support students with:. A series of workshops (time management, stress management, note-taking, test-taking) SOS is in Room A-125 in the Learning Success Center (LSC) (Building A on the main campus). The office may be reached online at the link above.
DEARBORN, MI
The Post and Courier

Lexington-Richland 5 students can be in class 4 days weekly starting next week (copy)

IRMO — Students in the Lexington-Richland 5 school district can begin returning to their classrooms four days a week on Sept. 28, a month after schools here opened with a mix of in-person and online learning, Superintendent Christina Melton said. Her announcement means that within six weeks, students of all grades whose parents chose to send them back to the classroom will be in school twice as much as they are now. She gave no hint of when a full, five-day schedule might be possible and suggested it might not happen at all this school year. “We continue to make adjustments based upon the information we hear from people giving us constructive feedback,” Melton said Sept. 28 at a school board meeting at Dutch Fork High School in Irmo. Under her plan, prekindergarten students through second graders can be in class for four days starting Oct. 5, followed two weeks later by third through sixth graders. Seventh through 12th graders won’t have that option until Nov. 9. On Wednesdays, every student will be learning remotely, while facilities are cleaned.
IRMO, SC
Boston University

Why Enrollment & Student Administration (ENSA) Is An Amazing Resource

Student resources worth bookmarking. Navigating college can feel overwhelming at times. Finding the resources you need can be a bit daunting once you are on campus. From tutoring, financial aid, to career services, trying to find the correct websites, people to contact, and resources can be like navigating a maze. Thankfully, Enrollment and Student Administration (ENSA) is here to help. To sum it up, ENSA’s departments (which you may already be somewhat aware of but haven’t heard this name) serve to answer important questions and support Boston University students in many aspects of their life, beyond the classroom. Here are some of the ENSA services for enrolled BU students.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Muhlenberg Weekly

Music department’s first (eight minute) student recital

The music department hosted the first student recital and its first in-person event of the academic year on Wednesday, Sept. 29. While the department attempted to adapt the recital for a virtual platform in the past, it’s not the same experience as being in a shared space with other performers and audience members. The event took place in the Recital Hall of the Baker Center for the Arts, and guests who visited were greeted with a program that listed the two performers and their accompanists for the evening. The performance only included the two pieces, as the mask mandate affected those willing to perform.
EDUCATION
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina charter school under fire for teacher’s comments

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A teacher has resigned from a North Carolina charter school after telling Black students in her class that if not for the Constitution, they would be her “field slaves,” a comment that one parent said brought attention to other racist incidents at the school. Winterville Charter Academy sent a memo which […]
EDUCATION
edgewood.edu

Library News

Mid-terms got you down? The Oscar Rennebohm Library would like to welcome Edgewood College students to Oscar Days - seven days of stress-busting activities, games, and refreshments, from Saturday, October 9th through Friday, October 15th!. Every day we will have a different activity or game - including coloring pages, making...
MADISON, WI
TheAtlantaVoice

DeKalb County School District Accepted into National Network of Innovative School Districts

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) was accepted into the Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools last week aligning with the vision of the school district. “The vision of the DeKalb County School District is to inspire our community of learners to achieve educational excellence, and our mission is to ensure student success, leading to higher education, work, and life-long learning,” […]
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
edgewood.edu

ECToday Announcements (Faculty/Staff)

Earlier this month, we hosted our week of First-Gen celebrations! Since 2017, institutions from across the nation have celebrated first-generation students on November 8 and highlighted the important contributions made within their communities. First Generation can be defined as one who is among the first in their family to attend...
MADISON, WI
edgewood.edu

ECToday Announcements (Faculty/Staff)

Thank you for your help and commitment to keeping our community safe and healthy amongst the struggles and challenges of the pandemic. There will be food, music, and PRIZES....for students, faculty, and staff! Check out the signs around campus to see what you can win!. Friday, October 22 from 2-5pm,...
MADISON, WI
edgewood.edu

ECToday Announcements (Faculty/Staff)

4 Days, 45 Peers, 8 Weeks... The Learning Lab & Writing Center will be taking 4 well-earned days off for Fall Break (Oct. 2-5). But don't worry, there will still be 45 Peer Coaches & Tutors here for your students when we get back for the last 8 weeks. Encourage your students to stop by to work with any of us as they prepare for their projects, papers and exams!
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy