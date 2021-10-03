No. 10 Skyhawk Equestrian defeats reigning national runner-up SMU for first-ever win over top-three program

Sonny Dykes spoke to the media following SMU's 42-34 road victory over TCU on Saturday afternoon. Here is some of what he had to say. On today's game plan: "We felt like we had a pretty good opportunity to run it. We thought we saw some scheme things that we liked and you know we started to have some success and we just decided to stick with it. The key for us is to make enough plays throwing the football so that way they have to respect our ability to be able to throw it as well."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO