No. 10 Skyhawk Equestrian defeats reigning national runner-up SMU for first-ever win over top-three program

By Steve James
thunderboltradio.com
 6 days ago

History was made Saturday as the No. 10 ranked UT Martin equestrian program soared to a 9-6 triumph over No. 3 SMU for its first victory of the 2021-22 campaign. The win was the Skyhawks’ first win over a top-3 ranked opponent in school history and is the second triumph over a top-5 team (also downing No. 5 Fresno State on Nov. 9, 2017). Today’s result also marks the first UT Martin victory against SMU – who advanced to the NCEA Championship finals last spring – since March 25, 2016.

thunderboltradio.com

XC Skyhawks post several PRs against stout competition at Live in Lou Classic

The UT Martin cross country teams returned to action to compete in the loaded field at the Live in the Lou Cross Country Classic held at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Ky. Saturday morning and raced to several personal records. The Skyhawks competed against some of the nation’s...
SPORTS
