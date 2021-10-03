No. 10 Skyhawk Equestrian defeats reigning national runner-up SMU for first-ever win over top-three program
History was made Saturday as the No. 10 ranked UT Martin equestrian program soared to a 9-6 triumph over No. 3 SMU for its first victory of the 2021-22 campaign. The win was the Skyhawks’ first win over a top-3 ranked opponent in school history and is the second triumph over a top-5 team (also downing No. 5 Fresno State on Nov. 9, 2017). Today’s result also marks the first UT Martin victory against SMU – who advanced to the NCEA Championship finals last spring – since March 25, 2016.www.thunderboltradio.com
