With news of Congress reaching a short-term agreement to extend the deadline on a potential default, cyclical stocks could shine. Evidently, investors appear to be reacting positively to this seeing as the stock market ended in the green yesterday. For the most part, this would buy more time for the U.S. government, preventing a default in late October. Furthermore, while some progress is being made in Congress, things also appear to be looking up on the pandemic front. Namely, former U.S. Commissioner of Food and Drugs sees an end to the pandemic phase of Covid. He believes that this will be the case locally once vaccines are available for children and Merck’s (NYSE: MRK) antiviral pill receives regulatory approval.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO