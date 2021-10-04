CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ongoing History Daily: Quaint instant recordings

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 15 years ago, the music industry was being decimated by illegal file-sharing and downloading. This forced some acts to pivot into new spaces. Several groups, including the Pixies, offered audiences the chance to buy a CD copy of that gig on their way out. The “instant concert CD” was seen as a way to make money otherwise lost to bootlegs. There was also the “instant concert DVD.” Pop Will Eat Itself, a fine British group, set a world record for fastest DVD issue back in January 2005. On the 23rd, they recorded a show in Birmingham, England. The disc was mixed overnight, duplicated on the morning of the 24th and that night, discs went on sale at a show in London. From gig to DVD in less than 24 hours.

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 925: The History of Portable Music, Part 2

There were three moments when I remembered looking at something in my hand realizing that it was going to change my life. The first time was on my sixth birthday when my grandmother gave me a tiny transistor radio. I was still awfully young but I somehow knew that I could now control not only what I listened to–no more Mom and Dad’s radio station!–but also when and where. I took that thing with me everywhere and fell asleep with it playing on my pillow.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: The mysterious whispering in “Everlong”

If you’re a fan of the Foo Fighters, you might have wondered “What the heck is Dave Grohl whispering about in the song ‘Everlong,’ one of the singles from The Colour and the Shape? Is there some kind of hidden message in all that?. That’s a very good question. Here’s...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Johnny Ramone’s guitar style

One of the most influential groups in the history of new rock was the Ramones. By extension, the late Johnny Ramone was one of the most influential guitar players. Was it because he was so technically adept? No–precisely the opposite. Johnny’s appeal was the fact that he kept it so...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: Jonathan Davis’s creepy car

Rock stars love cars. It’s a simple fact. Once you make it big, you want to pamper yourself with a fine, pimped-out ride. Jonathan Davis of Korn is no different. He’s had a Porsche, a Bentley, and a 1969 Volkswagen Beetle. Wait a sec. A ‘69 Bug? What’s wrong with this picture? Lemme tell you something: you can’t even imagine.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Davis
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Canadian music sales and streaming stats: 04 October 2021

Oops. Sorry I’m late with this week’s report but I got…distracted. Anyway, here’s how things shape up for the Canadian recorded music industry this week, starting with year-over-year comparisons. Let’s compare week over week. On-demand audio streams, 0.0% (1.968 billion streams in the country last week) Judas Priest guitarist has...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: The shortest music video EVER!

Back in their heyday, the budgets for music videos could reach into the millions because they helped sell records. What’s the longest standard music video ever made? It’s probably still “Thriller” from Michael Jackson, which is more of a short film, really, clocking in somewhere around 15 minutes. But here’s...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Death From Above becomes latest artist to release NFTs

It’s a double dose of Death From Above, as the group announces a new series of NFT releases that will include music samples. The band is working with Sturdy, a creative studio, and manager Andrew Gertler for the launch of STURDY.exchange, an NFT marketplace for musicians. This announcement comes as DFA prepares to hit the road early next year with a tour in support of the new album “Is 4 Lovers,” starting in Philadelphia.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

What are the best cities in the world for live music? (Spoiler: Toronto is one.)

Here’s yet another piece of research that’s actually an ad for a British company. But hey, it’s interesting, so I’ll bite. A mortgage company called Money commissioned a look at which cities around the world are the best when it comes to live music. The criteria were number of music venues, upcoming concerts, major music festivals, and artists and bands from that city.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Music Industry#British
syncopatedtimes.com

Max Morath: Records That Changed Ragtime History

Within the space of three years, ragtime pianist-composer Max Morath released four vinyl LPs on the prestigious Vanguard label: The Best of Scott Joplin (double album, 1972); The World of Scott Joplin, Volume 1 (1973); and The World of Scott Joplin, Volume 2 (1975). In the opinion of this author, these represent an unprecedented achievement in the recording industry. The above were non-commercial recordings which instead of presenting Scott Joplin’s world of music in a commercial light, presented it realistically and tastefully. And the first mentioned was a huge commercial success, regardless. The intention of this article is to look into the story behind these ground-breaking albums. Max, can you tell me a little about how these albums came about? Vanguard initially wanted me to do a “complete works of Scott Joplin,” but I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to capture the Tin Pan Alley and publishing world in which Scott Joplin found great resistance. Joplin was a leader, but there were other great composers like Joe Lamb and James Scott. I wanted to use the word “world” because Joplin was the leader of that element in popular music. In those days [late 1960s, early 1970s], I did a couple of albums for Columbia on their Epic label, but I was fortunate to be able to sign with Vanguard. The originators of Vanguard were Maynard and Seymour Solomon. They were just a couple.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Here’s a not-so-quick history of James Bond theme songs.

This movie is late. Very late. If there hadn’t been a pandemic, the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, would already be on VOD if not running on premium cable. The original release date in November 2019 was pushed to February 2020 because of production issues. When that didn’t happen because of the departure of director Danny Boyle, it was postponed to April 2020. But then COVID-19 hit — and well, we know that story.
ENTERTAINMENT
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Depeche Mode’s debut album, Speak and Spell, turned 40 yesterday

The first-ever Depeche Mode album–the record that started the band on a journey to selling 100 million records–was released on October 5, 1980. It was the only DM album where Vince Clarke was the chief songwriter. After he left following the release of this record, Martin Gore took over. He’s done okay.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

New Music from the Inbox: Jessia, Ghostly Kisses, Luke Wild, and more!

Jessia explains the story behind this dark-pop song: “I wrote it two years ago when I was hopeful that I would reconnect with someone that I lost. I thought he was my forever, but I eventually came to the realization that he was actually just there to teach me a lot of lessons.” Her debut EP will be out October 15!
MUSIC
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
96krock.com

Former WWE Wrestler Opening Tattoo Shop In Tampa

Former WWE Wrestler and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista has announced in an Instagram video that he’ll be opening a tattoo shop in Tampa. The new shop will be called DC Society Ink, and while the address hasn’t been revealed quit yet, it does look like University of Tampa is right across the street, so it’s in that vicinity.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy