FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are 1-2 on the season heading into this weekend’s monumental matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium. One of New England’s longtime leaders is doing his best to tell everyone in the locker room to ignore the noise surrounding Sunday’s matchup and focus on what the Patriots need to do to win football games. But still, it’s hard for special teams captain Matthew Slater to completely ignore the fact that Tom Brady is coming back to Gillette Stadium as a Buccaneer. With all that Brady accomplished during his two decades in...

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO