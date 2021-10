This is my special-needs cat, Ms. Kitty. She just turned 5 years old, and was born with a nerve problem in her spine that prevents her from being able to walk, but that doesn’t prevent her from living a full life. She loves to lie in the sun, watch TV, and spend hours grooming herself. She has learned to make different sounds for different purposes: she has a sound to let us know when she’s hungry, another sound for when she wants to be put in her litter box, etc. And there’s always someone at home with her. She’s very cared for and very happy. She has a friend, Jinx, a rat that she likes playing with. They get along very well and like to nap on the bed together.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO