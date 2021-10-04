Celebrate Blue Sky Fund’s 10th Anniversary of Hike For Kids!
After a year plus spent inside on computer screens for virtual education, if there was ever a need for kids to get outside – it’s right now! Blue Sky Fund needs the community’s support to reconnect City of Richmond students with the outdoors. Blue Sky Fund is a non-profit organization that provides transformative outdoor education to primarily youth of color and students from underserved areas across Richmond, Va.www.blueridgeoutdoors.com
