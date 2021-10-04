Celebrate Blue Sky Fund’s 10th Anniversary of Hike For Kids!

A Recap of the Festival on the Tennessee/Virginia Border. Last month, another milestone in the ever-growing lineage of Bristol’s music history was recorded. Returning after a year of uncertainty, the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion took place during the second weekend of September, bringing a mix of national acts and regional Appalachian favorites to the downtown main drag of State Street, which runs along the Tennessee/Virginia border. There were smaller crowds than usual, but the music was as lively as ever. With autumn-like temperatures and a lineup including Blackberry Smoke, A Thousand Horses, Charlie Crockett, and the final performances of Folk Soul Revival, the festival continued to honor and carry forward traditions established in the city known as the Birthplace of Country Music.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO