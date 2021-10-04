CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Is Zimmer on the Hot Seat Yet? Vikings/Browns [GALLERY]

By Jay Caldwell
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Vikings lost 14-7 at home against the Cleveland Browns Sunday to drop to 1-3. Head Coach Mike Zimmer has a coaching record of 65-48-1 including a 2-3 record in the playoffs with the Vikings. The Vikings were 7-9 in 2020 and missed the playoffs and have a hole to dig out of this season. The Vikings have lost 3 games this season by 1 possession each.

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
skornorth.com

Zulgad: Pressure packed: Zimmer’s job status will become hot topic if Vikings lose to Seahawks

Mike Zimmer said this week that the Vikings are “probably two plays from being 2-0 on the road” after tough season-opening losses to Cincinnati and Arizona. Zimmer isn’t wrong — a questionable fumble call on Dalvin Cook in overtime against the Bengals and Greg Joseph’s 37-yard missed field goal against the Cardinals cost the Vikings — but the reality is Zimmer’s team is 0-2 and one more loss in the home opener on Sunday against Seattle will increase the talk about whether Zimmer could be shown the door before his eighth season in Minnesota is complete.
NFL
chatsports.com

How Mike Zimmer and the Vikings shaped Kevin Stefanski

BEREA, OHIO – Kevin Stefanski, the NFL's reigning Coach of the Year and one of its more persistent bootstrapping success stories, was overlooking his new team's practice fields when he was presented with the popular notion that it's essentially a nightmare serving as offensive coordinator under his old boss, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Mike Zimmer among Hottest of Hot Seats for NFL Coaches

After the Minnesota Vikings grounded the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, head coach Mike Zimmer’s job security received some slack. The Vikings lost to the Cleveland Browns at home in a lifeless offensive effort one week later. Unsurprisingly, the heat on Zimmer’s buttocks ratcheted exponentially. Where the general public was with Zimmer for job satisfaction after the Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals – is precisely where they’re at now. Again. Defeating the Seahawks only granted one week of reprieve.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
thecomeback.com

New Urban Meyer video emerges, throwing cold water on apology

Monday morning. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized over photos and a video that went viral over the weekend showing him at a bar cavorting with a young woman who was decidedly not his wife. In his apology, Meyer explained that he was out having dinner with his family but...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Seat#Coaching#American Football#The Cleveland Browns
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo drops truth bomb on frustrating calf injury vs. Seahawks

Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t contain his emotions after he suffered a calf injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Garoppolo, who had to sit out the remainder of the contest after sustaining the injury in the first half, opened up about the issue and became a bit emotional as he reflected on his past injuries as well. The 49ers QB emphasized he is staying positive despite the latest setback, adding that he will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the problem.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Another Urban Meyer Bar Video Has Surfaced

Urban Meyer apologized on Monday morning for the video that went viral showing the head coach at a bar in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend. The video, which had Meyer trending nationally on Twitter on Saturday, showed the head coach getting danced on by a young woman who was not his wife. Meyer apologized for the video on Monday morning, saying he acted poorly.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Terry Bradshaw makes surprising comment about Detroit Lions

Over the past few seasons, former NFL QB Terry Bradshaw has used just about every opportunity he has been given to take a shot at the Detroit Lions. Most of Bradshaw’s comments have been directed towards the incompetence of former Lions head coach Matt Patricia but now there is a new sheriff in town and his name is Dan Campbell.
NFL
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy