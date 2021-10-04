Neon Dreams Share Their Visual For "Say It Out Loud", Featuring Mthandazo Gatya

With his long-awaited Language LP finally set to drop in October, Vocab Slick ramps up the hype for the project with the stylish new video for “What It Is.” The track is produced by longtime collaborator Surebert who crafts a bass-heavy backdrop for Slick to go the whole nine with the pen. form the jump, the rapper makes it known that he is not here to play and packs more than a handful of literary devices to convey his thoughts. From the internal rhyme scheme, hyperbolic lyrical imagery, and no-nonsense flow, the result is a crash course in lyrics 101 for those who might not recognize the man's verbal skills. He even peppers the track with a carefree melodic chorus just to show that he can do anything he wants and it works to the tee.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO