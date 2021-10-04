CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neon Dreams Share Their Visual For "Say It Out Loud", Featuring Mthandazo Gatya

Cover picture for the articleWhen the artist at number one is a world-class talent, there's never any shame in being number two. That's especially true if you're number two in a faraway place that you've never visited. This is the exact situation that the members of the Juno Award-winning Halifax, Canada alternative pop duo Neon Dreams found themselves in: "Life Without Fantasies," their radiant 2019 single, became a smash hit in South Africa on the strength of its irresistible melody and its energetic performance. Singer Frank Kadillac and multi-instrumentalist Adrian Morris got right on a plane, played a series of sold-out shows, secured a platinum designation for "Fantasies," and became legitimate stars on the other side of the globe. But they couldn't leapfrog past Mthandazo Gatya, the man who held the top spot for weeks with the sensational Ubuntu anthem "Senzeni." So they did the next best thing: they joined forces.

Music
