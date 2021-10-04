A PCR test that could protect the oyster sector from Bonamia
Aquaculture researchers are developing a PCR method to help detect the presence of a range of diseases, including Bonamia, that affect farmed oysters. With nearly £200,000 of funding from the Seafood Innovation Fund and the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC), the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute will build a validated testing system that allows oyster growers to proactively test for Bonamia ostreae – a common and potentially fatal disease that is otherwise difficult to detect.thefishsite.com
