CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

A PCR test that could protect the oyster sector from Bonamia

thefishsite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquaculture researchers are developing a PCR method to help detect the presence of a range of diseases, including Bonamia, that affect farmed oysters. With nearly £200,000 of funding from the Seafood Innovation Fund and the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC), the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute will build a validated testing system that allows oyster growers to proactively test for Bonamia ostreae – a common and potentially fatal disease that is otherwise difficult to detect.

thefishsite.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefishsite.com

Sea Farms shortlisted for carbon reduction strategy

Scottish Sea Farms has been shortlisted for a major environmental award, chosen from over 100 entries. The company, which prides itself on its sustainable approach to salmon farming, has seen its Barcaldine Hatchery recognised in the Carbon Reduction Award category of the Scottish Green Energy Awards 2021, announced today. The...
ENVIRONMENT
Travel Weekly

Provider cuts Covid PCR test costs by £30

Covid-19 testing prices are being cut by as much £30 by provider DAM Health. PCR tests now cost £69 with an adult and child test bundle at £89 and adult antigen tests at £29. The reduced prices come as demand rises ahead of the October school half-term. The company, which...
INDUSTRY
The Poultry Site

Periodic IBV PCR testing is key to ensuring vaccination efficacy

IB is primarily an upper respiratory tract disease that is most commonly associated with respiratory problems, but it can cause other issues like egg drop, for example, in laying hens. There are several strains of IBV, and they are typically named after the region where they were first discovered. A...
INDUSTRY
L.A. Weekly

Doing This After Your First COVID-19 Dose Could Result In Less Protection From Virus

A new study shows that skipping out on this important step might lower your immunity to the virus. A recent study has shown that the combination of a COVID-19 infection and the COVID-19 vaccine results in the most powerful form of protection against the virus. But another study indicates that this isn’t always the case, especially if you contracted COVID-19 after your first vaccine dosage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oyster Farming#Oysters#Pcr Testing#Saic#Assg#Blue Marine Foundation#The Roslin Institute
The Press

New Testing Shows BPA Could Be Leaching Into Our Skin From Socks

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Environmental Health (CEH) sent legal notices to nine companies today after extensive testing showed their socks made for babies, children, and adults could expose someone to up to 31 times the safe limit of the chemical BPA, according to California law. In total, CEH has initiated litigation with 63 socks brands, including Adidas, Champion, GAP, Hanes, New Balance, and Reebok.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Study shows N95 respirators could offer robust protection from wildfire smoke

N95 respirators offer the best protection against wildfire smoke and other types of air pollution, performing better than synthetic, cotton and surgical masks. Researchers performed lab experiments to investigate the ability of different face masks and respirators to filter out particles in a range of sizes found in smoke and air pollution. They placed the different mask materials over a pipe that "breathes" in air and particles inside a plastic box.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Australians could access rapid home testing for Covid from November

Australians will be able to test themselves for Covid-19 at home from November using rapid antigen test kits bought from chemists or online, health authorities have announced. In evidence to the Covid committee on Monday, the head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration, John Skerritt, said details were still being finalised with companies on how the testing would work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
The Conversation

COVID: why are people testing positive on lateral flow tests then negative on PCR?

In the UK over the last few weeks, there have been a growing number of reports of people testing positive for COVID on a lateral flow test (LFT) but then negative on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. This stands out because we’ve been led to believe that PCR tests are the “gold standard” and LFTs are crude mass-testing devices – that PCRs should pick up cases LFTs miss, not the other way around.
WORLD
biospace.com

In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas. Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thefishsite.com

Weed for feed: hemp and algae projects land $10 million grants

Approval of hemp grain as a sustainable feed ingredient to produce high-value, nutrient-dense fish. Education of and outreach to consumers and producers to expand domestic markets for hemp and trout. The creation of a more diverse workforce in agriculture. Meanwhile a project led by Colby College will compare and optimise...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Crayfish and Carp ‘among invasive species pushing lakes to ecosystem collapse’

Crayfish and carp are among the invasive species pushing lakes towards ecosystem collapse, researchers have found.Researchers say certain invasive, non-native species can rapidly disrupt the environment of lakes - contaminating water for drinking, aquaculture and recreation.Climate change and human activity are causing these animals to spread rapidly across the world.Researchers suggest that certain invasive species can push lake ecosystems beyond a critical tipping point, causing a sudden shift from healthy to degraded conditions that is difficult to reverse.The study found that invasive fish such as Asian silver carp, Hypophthalmichthys molitrix, and crustaceans such as American signal crayfish, Pacifastacus leniusculus, significantly...
WILDLIFE
leedaily.com

J&J Vaccine Finds Its Way to Clotting Conditions, Vaccine Discontinued

Things get pretty unfortunate for the much-awaited J&J vaccine as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union’s primal drug regulator on Friday found a potential link between Johnson & Johnson’s SARS COVID-19 vaccine and the involvement of rare cases of blood clotting in deep veins to those injected. J...
INDUSTRY
thefishsite.com

Assessing the potential of rabbitfish farming in the Philippines

“Rabbitfish have amazing potential for small-scale sustainable aquaculture across the tropics: they are easy to grow have high local demand and they are herbivorous and feed on a variety of freely-available feeds.”. So concludes Jonah van Beijnen, one of the authors of a new study on raising rabbitfish that was...
AGRICULTURE
thefishsite.com

Project aims to boost the use of renewables in aquaculture

The project aims to research and develop a clean energy storage system, recharged from renewable energy at the shore via a lightweight subsea cable. The 12-month initiative is expected to lead to commercial activity and the creation of up to four highly skilled jobs in Argyll within three years. It...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefishsite.com

Guyana seeks to build aquaculture sector

"Aquaculture in Guyana shows strong potential, since the country has relatively large acres of flat lands with suitable soil types and access to large quantities and good quality freshwater (water conservancies)… moreso there are existing drainage and irrigation infrastructure in some areas, sub-tropical temperatures for shrimp and fish production and good availability of agricultural/ fisheries by-products for the formulation and manufacturing of aqua feed," the country’s Fisheries Minister Zulfikar Mustapha is reported to have said by the Guyana Chronicle.
AGRICULTURE
Turnto10.com

Amazon now offers its own COVID-19 PCR tests

(WJAR) — Amazon is offering its own covid PCR test kit. "Amazon got licensed in Rhode Island so as far as we're concerned, they're a licensed lab,” said Dr. Jim McDonald, medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health."It's 36.99 and Amazon says they're doing it at their cost. I have every reason to believe they're telling you the truth there."
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc11.com

At-home rapid COVID-19 tests may not be as accurate as PCR tests

HOUSTON, Texas -- As things open back up, we're seeing some places require COVID-19 testing. At-home rapid COVID tests can produce results in minutes. To find out how they work and just how effective they are, ABC13 went to the experts for some answers. What are at-home COVID tests?. "They're...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy