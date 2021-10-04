CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oladance Wearable Stereo has a patented open design without a tip that sits atop your ear

By Genevieve Healey
 4 days ago
Embrace an open soundscape with the Oladance Wearable Stereo, which is totally unlike other in-ear or open-type earbuds. That’s because the Oladance has a patented open design that has no tip at all. This lets it sit on top of your ear and send sound straight into your ear canal from just a short distance away. Because your ear is left totally open, it won’t cause skin irritation, tinnitus, or hearing loss like other earbuds can. Moreover, with an innovative design that doesn’t block your ears at all, they let you hear both your music and your surroundings at the same time. That means they’re ideal for use as running and workout headphones. Because it’s important you know when cars or coming or people are cycling up behind you. Immerse yourself in your audio while staying apprised of what’s going on in the real world with these wireless earbuds.

