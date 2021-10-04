$tovey Unveils the DOPE Music Video For His Track "Pronto"

East of San Francisco and Oakland, beyond Mount Diablo, right on the San Joaquin River, is Pittsburg, CA. It's very much part of the Bay Area, but it's sufficiently distinct from its Northern California brethren to have cultivated a personality of its own. Pittsburg is a straightforward and unpretentious place. It’s deeply and proudly Californian, working-class and multi-ethnic, visually striking, and creative without being ostentatious. It's a town that has generated more than its share of straight-shooting, truth-telling artists — and rapper $tovey is the latest voice to represent Pittsburg on the national stage.