Neff Nuffsed Personifies Hard Work in His New Clip For "Different Type of Respect"

By DCWS Staff
dopecausewesaid.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an overly saturated rap industry, it's hard to come by artists who stand out from the crowd and bring meaningful music to the forefront. Neff Nuffsed has been curating his sound since the early 2000s and has broken through the static noise. His unique artistry has been admired by some of the biggest rappers today, like Lil Durk and DaBaby, who he had the honor to open for. One of his big breaks came this year when his song "Stranger Things" made it on BET Jams. Opportunities like this still have left Neff Nuffsed with a humble heart, constantly striving to become bigger and better. Hungry to make a name for himself, Neff Nuffsed makes sure there is nothing left to be said.

