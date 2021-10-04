CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

St. Anthony Cancer Center Director Receives Spirit Of Collaboration Award

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first director of the St. Anthony Regional Cancer Center, Lori Pietig, has received the 2021 Iowa Spirit of Collaboration Award. Initiated in 2007 by the Iowa Cancer Consortium, this honors a member who demonstrates an outstanding commitment to collaborative cancer control efforts. In her nomination letter, Rachel Schram says Pietig brings a wealth of knowledge and willingness to collaborate to the position, she is not afraid of taking risks, which brings about innovation and growth. “From a newly formed clinical trials recruitment program, to lung cancer screening and enhanced social supports for their patients—Lori makes it look easy,” Schram says. “She participates in nearly every meeting focused on rural work and recently became a co-chair of the Rural Cancer Workgroup.” Pietig has served St. Anthony for more than 17 years, most recently as director of radiology from 2013-2020. Pietig received a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Bellevue University and a bachelor’s degree in medical imaging from Clarkson College. Pietig, who was born and raised in Carroll, says she has a very strong connection to the individuals she serves. “Our number one focus is to provide the most exceptional patient care experience while continuously searching for ways to best serve our region with treatment options,” Pietig says. “Working in a community where your friends and loved ones live can be difficult as a medical professional, because you may be with people during their most challenging time in life. Yet when we know it will be our family, friends and neighbors we are caring for at the cancer center, it becomes our life’s work to provide the best care possible.” Pietig will be honored on Oct. 15 at the virtual Iowa Cancer Summit.

www.1380kcim.com

