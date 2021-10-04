CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Storm Lake, IA

Authorities Forced To Tase Laurens Man To Take Him Into Custody

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm Lake Police officers were forced to Tase a Laurens man to take him into custody following a traffic stop. The department reports the stop was initiated at approximately 4:50 p.m. last Thursday on a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Michael Ray Hood, who was known to have a barred license. Police allege that Hood physically resisted the officers’ attempts to take him into custody and they were forced to subdue him with use of the Taser. The Storm Lake K-9 unit alerted to narcotics in Hood’s vehicle and a search was conducted, uncovering a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia. Hood was booked into the Buena Vista County jail and held on a $23,600 bond for charges of: a controlled substance violation, a class C felony; two counts of third-offense possession of a controlled substance, class D felonies; driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanors.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

McConnell vows GOP won't help raise debt ceiling in December after Schumer 'tantrum'

On Friday that Republicans won't help raise the debt ceiling later this year, and stated that a recent speech by Majority Leader. (D-N.Y) had "poisoned the well." "Last night, Republicans filled the leadership vacuum that has troubled the Senate since January. I write to inform you that I will not provide such assistance again if your all-Democrat government drifts into another avoidable crisis," McConnell wrote in the letter to Biden.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurens, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Storm Lake, IA
Storm Lake, IA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Michael Ray#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Hood

Comments / 0

Community Policy