Authorities Forced To Tase Laurens Man To Take Him Into Custody

Storm Lake Police officers were forced to Tase a Laurens man to take him into custody following a traffic stop. The department reports the stop was initiated at approximately 4:50 p.m. last Thursday on a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Michael Ray Hood, who was known to have a barred license. Police allege that Hood physically resisted the officers’ attempts to take him into custody and they were forced to subdue him with use of the Taser. The Storm Lake K-9 unit alerted to narcotics in Hood’s vehicle and a search was conducted, uncovering a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia. Hood was booked into the Buena Vista County jail and held on a $23,600 bond for charges of: a controlled substance violation, a class C felony; two counts of third-offense possession of a controlled substance, class D felonies; driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanors.