John Rich Explains Why He Defended Carrie Underwood Over Anti-Mask ‘Like’
John Rich wouldn’t necessarily call Carrie Underwood a friend. Sure, the two country music mainstays have seen each other backstage at various award shows and passed each other on the charts, but the Big & Rich hitmaker has never had any sort of lengthy conversation with her. But in August, when Underwood found herself being somewhat attacked for a social media "like" on Instagram that opposed school mask mandates in Nashville, Rich couldn’t stand by and be silent any longer.krfofm.com
