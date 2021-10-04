CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Rich Explains Why He Defended Carrie Underwood Over Anti-Mask 'Like'

By Tricia Despres
John Rich wouldn’t necessarily call Carrie Underwood a friend. Sure, the two country music mainstays have seen each other backstage at various award shows and passed each other on the charts, but the Big & Rich hitmaker has never had any sort of lengthy conversation with her. But in August, when Underwood found herself being somewhat attacked for a social media "like" on Instagram that opposed school mask mandates in Nashville, Rich couldn’t stand by and be silent any longer.

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

