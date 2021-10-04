Road To Work to help clear up driving infractions

Multiple agencies are coming together to help Madison County residents clear up traffic misdemeanors and warrants and get back on the road. The lack of driving privileges can be a major barrier to finding and holding gainful employment, and that’s why the Alton Police Department, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Madison County Circuit Clerk's Office, and the Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm will be hosting Road to Work next month in Alton.