This has been an exciting year for country music. From the returns of acclaimed singer-songwriters like Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves to some massive chart successes for acts like Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen, it’s safe to say the genre is having a resurgence. With that in mind, the competition for even a nomination at the Grammys is tightening up, so let’s take a look at the likeliest contenders. The biggest country players this year will likely be Musgraves and Stapleton. Both artists have previously swept the country field for their respective albums “Golden Hour” and “Traveller,”...

