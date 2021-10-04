Road performance frustrates Pittman
ATHENS, Ga. — Sam Pittman was frustrated a couple of times during his postgame remarks Saturday. The second-year University of Arkansas coach was put out after a 37-0 loss to No. 2 Georgia, with his team’s outbreak of penalties and with the No. 8 Razorbacks’ inability to hang in the trenches with the brutish Bulldogs. In the Razorbacks’ first true road game with full capacity under Pittman, it was clear the 92,000-plus fans rattled his team.www.wholehogsports.com
