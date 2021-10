Hurt signs worldwide management deal with Canadian-based group. Winnipeg, MB – Emerging as one of the most prominent artists from the UK country music scene, Katy Hurt is ready to take on Canadian country. At the UK Country Music Spotlight Awards she took home the hardware for Female Artist of the Year and Best EP of the year, along with that she has been nominated four times at the British Country Music Awards. Katy Hurt is set to release Sounds Good in a Bar to all major streaming platforms on October 8th. This track was inspired by working and playing in country music bars, something Hurt knows a lot about.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO