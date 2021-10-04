CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Why this French restaurant has proved a hit in oligarch hotspots

By Tatler
tatler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench food isn’t particularly hot right now: post-lockdown everyone's going to modern British restaurants, of all things, or tucking into Tuscan/ Lebanese/ Ethiopian. But LPM Restaurant and Bar, short for La Petite Maison, is stylishly doing its French thing off Bond Street, drawing as it has since 2007 a very Mayfair crowd of expensively-moisturised professionals. You can sit inside - bright and convivial by day, sultry bronze by night - or brave the outdoors beneath some heaters. It’s a tablecloth and tea lights kind of establishment (the co-founder Arjun Waney is also behind Roka and Zuma) but it's not stuffy: just grown-up, taking things seriously. Attempts at playfulness are sometimes made and they feel a bit weird - once we’d sat down a waiter presented us excitedly with a lemon and some lone tomatoes, encouraging us to “make our own salad” using the ingredients and some olive oil. We’d come out partly to escape the tedium of meal prep, so nice thought but, erm, no. Awkwardly the tomatoes and lemon sat on the table until they were spirited away, not to be mentioned again.

www.tatler.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best French Restaurant

It’s no secret that Le Jardinier was one of this year’s buzziest restaurants. Debuting inside the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s new Nancy and Rich Kinder Building, from the design, to the location (overlooking the Cullen sculpture garden), to the fact that its culinary director, Alain Verzeroli, had presided over legendary French chef Joël Robuchon’s three-star Michelin Tokyo outpost for 18 years, expectations for the restaurant were extremely high.
HOUSTON, TX
EatThis

This Burger Chain Serves the Best Quality Beef Patties, New Report Shows

When you set out to enjoy a juicy burger, it's usually the drippy, gooey cheeses, sauces, and condiments—aka all the extras—that make for an indulgent first impression. But what takes a burger from a mediocre fast-food item to a top-notch culinary achievement is the beef. And for the third year in a row, one fast-casual chain proved that its burgers are a cut above the rest in that department.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Food#Oligarch#Hotspots#Food Drink#British#Tuscan#Lebanese#Ethiopian#Lpm Restaurant And Bar#Moroccan
InsideHook

This DC Restaurant’s Cookies Are the Ultimate at-Home French Baking Test

Last summer, D.C. finally got to meet Jônt, a European tasting counter adjoining chef-owner Ryan Ratino’s Michelin-starred Bresca. Jônt now boasts two Michelin stars of its own, with the inspector applauding its “intimate, immersive experience, replete with surprises.”. Ratino is known for his modernist plays on European classics, specifically French...
FOOD & DRINKS
HeraldNet

The French restaurant is like ‘a spa for your taste buds’

Because I come from a backpacker travel heritage, where a good picnic is the answer to a prayer, it’s taken me decades to recognize the value of a fine meal. Now I can enthusiastically embrace a long, drawn-out dinner splurge as a wonderful investment of both time and money. Nowhere is this truer than in France.
EVERETT, WA
Eater

Dominique Crenn’s Next Restaurant Is Called French Nola — and It’s in Paris

San Francisco’s three-Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn is taking her talents to Paris. According to a story from French news outlet Le Figero, Crenn plans to open a new restaurant called French Nolain Paris, which will encompass New Orleans, French, and San Francisco cuisines. The paper reports Crenn will supervise the French Nola culinary team, which will be headed up by chefs Christophe Bourguignon, who’s listed on the Atelier Crenn website as R&D Chef, and Jake Smollett, presumably the same Jake Smollett of both acting and cooking fame. The project seems to be in the early stages, however, as Crenn told Le Figaro she’s still on the hunt for a space but has solidified both the team and funds necessary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
twollow.com

Three Reasons Why Restaurants Need Sharp Knives

The one thing that no restaurant owner wants to hear is their customers complaining about something. Whether it’s about the quality of the food or the knives not being sharp enough, restaurant owners want their customers to be satisfied with every aspect of their dining experience. Most restaurant owners pay close attention to the food being cooked and served, but they often overlook the utensils being used by their customers. Neglecting the utensils is the fastest way to start losing customers, so it’s important to find a quality knife sharpening company.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Abu Dhabi
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Salamanca Press

Flood-hit Thai restaurant wins customers

A flood-hit riverside restaurant in Thailand has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide. (Oct. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5b6cfdfb124b43f29178378ab7f55335.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

The Best Sushi Knives For Making Restaurant-Quality Rolls at Home

The right tools can help any chef, whether they’re a seasoned professional or a casual beginner, up their game. This is especially true when preparing something like sushi, where presentation is just as important as taste. That’s why you’re going to want a proper sushi knife. Of course, sushi isn’t cooked, so the ingredients you use and the way they’re prepared and presented is of the utmost importance. Among seasoned vets, the knife of choice for slicing raw fish is the yanagi. Long and thin like the willow branch it’s named for, the traditional knife features a non-stick blade with a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

The Best Sauté Pans for Excellent Vegetables, Perfect Pasta and More

A cookware collection doesn’t have to be extensive in order to be truly great. A handful of well-built pans are all you need to get most cooking tasks accomplished, and a beautiful sauté pan just may be the most versatile of them all. Ideal for shallow frying, searing a bronze crust onto cuts of meat and whipping up velvety sauces, a sauté pan is truly a kitchen workhorse. But, to be its most effective, the details have to be right—and not just any material will do if you desire evenly-cooked food that will consistently turn out well. From the design of...
FOOD & DRINKS
licpost.com

Taste of Sunnyside’s New Crawl Format Proves a Big Hit With Foodies

More than 500 people took part in the revamped Taste of Sunnyside last Sunday. The sold-out event saw residents go door-to-door to sample food and beverages offered by dozens of participating local restaurants/bars. This year’s event was changed to a restaurant/bar crawl as opposed to being held in one location...
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

Dalmore’s $275,000 Set of 5 Single Malts Spans 5 Decades—and We Got a Taste

In the cult-classic film Sideways, a cinematic love letter to wine, actor Paul Giamatti waxes poetic about how the product of the vine “connects you more to life,” adding, “I like to think about what was going on the year the grapes were growing.” It’s a sentiment that applies equally to the ingredients and processes involved with spirits, and one that resonated profoundly with me at a recent tasting of some of Dalmore’s most exclusive scotch, including an expression from 1967—my own birth year. The older someone gets, the less likely to taste juice that’s been on the same number of...
DRINKS
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
Pottsville Republican Herald

New Pottsville restaurant proves popular with takeout

POTTSVILLE — When Chris Painter decided to open his restaurant, Chicken Biggs, in the Sharp Mountain Plaza, he knew he would get a lot of customers. “It’s a very busy intersection at routes 209 and 901,” he said Tuesday afternoon. What he wasn’t prepared for was the amount of takeout...
POTTSVILLE, PA
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy