Why this French restaurant has proved a hit in oligarch hotspots

French food isn’t particularly hot right now: post-lockdown everyone's going to modern British restaurants, of all things, or tucking into Tuscan/ Lebanese/ Ethiopian. But LPM Restaurant and Bar, short for La Petite Maison, is stylishly doing its French thing off Bond Street, drawing as it has since 2007 a very Mayfair crowd of expensively-moisturised professionals. You can sit inside - bright and convivial by day, sultry bronze by night - or brave the outdoors beneath some heaters. It’s a tablecloth and tea lights kind of establishment (the co-founder Arjun Waney is also behind Roka and Zuma) but it's not stuffy: just grown-up, taking things seriously. Attempts at playfulness are sometimes made and they feel a bit weird - once we’d sat down a waiter presented us excitedly with a lemon and some lone tomatoes, encouraging us to “make our own salad” using the ingredients and some olive oil. We’d come out partly to escape the tedium of meal prep, so nice thought but, erm, no. Awkwardly the tomatoes and lemon sat on the table until they were spirited away, not to be mentioned again.