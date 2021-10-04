CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky plans campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

Kentucky is planning an outreach campaign in coming months to continue encouraging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The campaign also will focus on the virus’s symptoms and long-term effects, he said.

“The media campaign will emphasize the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, and it will encourage Kentuckians to talk with a health-care provider about the vaccine,” Beshear said last week.

Among those to be featured are Kentuckians who lost unvaccinated loved ones to the coronavirus.

“I want to say ahead of time I appreciate the strength of everybody who’s willing to share one of the most difficult moments that they have had so no one else has to go through it,” Beshear said.

A target group will be Kentuckians under the age of 40 — a group driving the spread of the virus.

Another theme will be the cost of being hospitalized compared to the free vaccine, Beshear said.

