NatLife Sounds has announced the release of a new sound pack for the minilogue XD synthesizer by Korg. SEQ Plucks V1 contains 25 patches and 20 sequences. All the beauty of Trance sequences is realized in this bank. Despite this is a pretty flexible soundpack for any style of music genre. Since the line between Pluk sound and Lead sound is quite thin, these sounds are quite versatile from this point of view, and can be both Lead sound and Pluck sound. So in the demo example, you can perfectly hear how the sound changes its sound a lot with just the touch of the filter.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO