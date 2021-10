Dr. John Minnich is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon with Grand View Health and Upper Bucks Orthopedics. Dr. Minnich sees patients in Sellersville, Harleysville and Colmar.

Dr. Minnich specializes in Arthroscopic Surgery, Cartilage Restoration,Lligament and Tendon Repair and Reconstruction.

He is also team doctor for North Penn, Souderton and Pennridge High School. He has also completed five Boston Marathons.