Rams lawsuit: Four owners have not provided financial information

St. Louis (KMOX) -- New court filings in the region's lawsuit against Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL indicate some owners have not turned over their financial records as ordered by the judge.

Attorneys for the city, county and regional sports complex authority are seeking sanctions against Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Giants owner John Mara. While the motions are sealed, sports attorney Dan Lust tells KMOX that probably means the four haven't met the deadline.

The owners had to provide the records by last Tuesday or face a fine of $1,000 per day.