You know Anne Burrell for her signature wild hairdos, colorful skirts, and appearances on Food Network shows "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," "Chef Wanted," and "Worst Cooks in America." Burrell has certainly worked her way up the ladder to celebrity chef status. She started her cooking career by obtaining a degree from the Culinary Institute of America and then went on to study Italian cuisine in Italy, where she developed a passion and regard for the region's food (via Food Network). It was upon returning to the States, however, that Burrell connected with chef Lidia Bastianich, a connection that would prove crucial for her career when Burrell landed a coveted position as sous chef at Bastianich's restaurant Felidia. Burrell spoke of the experience of getting the job in an interview with Restaurant Girl.

