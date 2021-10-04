CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Trade groups, elected officials, administration debate cost, impact of electrification in Energy Master Plan

Cover picture for the articleThe Fuel Merchants Association of New Jersey is the latest trade lobby to challenge Gov. Phil Murphy’s Energy Master Plan. The FMA, which represents some 150 distributors of heating oil, gasoline and diesel fuel, is criticizing a portion of the plan that calls for the electrification of New Jersey’s buildings. In September, the trade lobby launched SmartHeatNJ, a public relations campaign aimed at voters.

