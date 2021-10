Evan McMullin To Challenge Sen. Mike Lee For His Seat. Evan McMullin, who ran for President as an independent in 2016, plans to challenge Sen. Mike Lee, R-UT, for his seat next year, according to reporting from the Salt Lake Tribune. McMullin, who lives in Utah, was a Republican but ran as an independent in 2016 as an alternative to then-candidate Donald Trump. He received 21% of the vote in the state. McMullin previously worked with the CIA and later on as a Congressional staffer. He only needs to gather 1,000 signatures to make it on the ballot. Lee already has two major Republican challengers: former Utah state Rep. Becky Edwards and Ally Isom — former deputy chief of staff for Gov. Gary Herbert. — Sonja Hutson.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO