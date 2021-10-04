CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In shadow of NWSL scandal, Sounders bring joy of game with 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids

By Jayda Evans The Seattle Times
Yakima Herald Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — The joy that soccer can bring washed over Lumen Field seemingly seconds after the Sounders stepped onto the turf. The visiting side Colorado badly played a ball on its own end line, Sounders forward Will Bruin intercepting the poor clearance. Bruin then cut the ball back to a charging Cristian Roldan in the box, the latter sending a strike past Rapids keeper Clint Irwin in the 2nd minute.

