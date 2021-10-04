CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drier Monday, Flash Flood Watch begins Tuesday

By Rob Elvington
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDense fog and low clouds this morning will slowly erode by late morning. Enough sunshine will break through Monday to warm afternoon highs to near 80°, especially west of I-65 where less cloud cover will occur. This should be warm enough to trigger some pop-up showers and storms by mid-afternoon, but chances remain low through sunset today.

www.waaytv.com

