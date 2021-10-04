Drier Monday, Flash Flood Watch begins Tuesday

We've finally made it to Friday. It is definitely a foggy start to the day with visibility near zero in many locations this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the viewing area until 9 AM. Give yourself a few extra minutes on your drive to work and keep those low beam lights on too. Once the fog lifts later this morning, we are greeted with the return of full sunshine! Highs reach the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Big Game Friday Night looks great with mostly clear skies and kickoff temperatures near 70.

