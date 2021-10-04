'I cried more than during the last two years of my life': The story of the last man in Paris-Roubaix 2021

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) could hardly contain her excitement when asked about lining up to compete at the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes to be held on October 2 in France. Deignan said that the men’s event, which is embarking on its 118th edition, is one of the only races she watches on television and she believes the inaugural women’s race will offer just as much of a spectacle.

CYCLING ・ 10 DAYS AGO