CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

'I cried more than during the last two years of my life': The story of the last man in Paris-Roubaix 2021

By Tim Bonville-Ginn
cyclingweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgian rider Tom Paquot said he "cried more than during the last two years of my life" riding 150km solo as last-man at Paris-Roubaix 2021. Paquot (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces WB) is a promising young rider, but the 22-year-old suffered through a gruelling day at Paris-Roubaix where he finished last, over 18 minutes after the time cut, 40-17 after winner Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) finished.

www.cyclingweekly.com

Comments / 1

Related
cyclingweekly.com

Five things to look out for at Paris-Roubaix 2021

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but we might be in for a wet Paris-Roubaix. It feels like every year the prospect of rainfall coinciding with the Queen of the Classics is hyped up, but this time predictions might genuinely come to fruition; with just two days to go, the forecast is indicating rain on Sunday.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Asgreen: I don't care if Paris-Roubaix is wet or dry

Kasper Asgreen never had the chance to take his Tour of Flanders-winning form into Paris-Roubaix this spring but the Dane is feeling confident ahead of the rescheduled race, despite being hampered by sickness at the recent World Championships and despite the threat of rain and mud on Sunday. Asgreen, who...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Lizzie Deignan: I’m a fan doing a race at the Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) could hardly contain her excitement when asked about lining up to compete at the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes to be held on October 2 in France. Deignan said that the men’s event, which is embarking on its 118th edition, is one of the only races she watches on television and she believes the inaugural women’s race will offer just as much of a spectacle.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Gilbert: I'm not the favourite at Paris-Roubaix

After two and a half years away, reigning Paris-Roubaix champion Philippe Gilbert returned to the cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix on Thursday afternoon, previewing the pavé ahead of Sunday's long-awaited race. Shortly after he and his Lotto Soudal team completed their course recon, the Belgian held court with a dozen journalists in...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Van Baarle
Person
Sonny Colbrelli
Person
Nils Politt
Person
Matteo Trentin
Person
Matej Mohorič
cyclingweekly.com

Five talking points from the first-ever women's Paris-Roubaix

Triumphant Deignan delivers epic ride worthy of the occasion. A historic race was won by a fittingly heroic ride, as Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) embarked on a stunning 85km solo ride to take victory on the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes. There’s maybe something ironic about a race so famous for its fearsome...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roubaix#Race#Bahrain#Belgian#Ineos Grenadiers#Bora Hansgrohe#Uae Team Emirates
cyclingweekly.com

Sonny Colbrelli wins epic men's 2021 Paris-Roubaix

European champion Sonny Colbrelli won a phenomenal edition of the 2021 men's Paris-Roubaix, out-sprinting Mathieu van der Poel and Florian Vermeersch in the closing metres. Making his debut in the race, the Bahrain Victorious rider came from behind to win by a bike length from 22-year-old Vermeersch with Van der Poel settling for third.
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Cyclist rides 100 miles around Regent's Park Inner Circle at 4am

Cycling is a passion for some, an obsession for others, but what exactly drives a rider to complete 100 miles around and around the inner circle of London's Regent's Park is something quite unexplainable. "I realised it was a crap idea when I was cycling on my own at just...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
cyclingweekly.com

'My first Paris-Roubaix and I win' - Sonny Colbrelli in disbelief after stunning victory

Sonny Colbrelli has expressed his amazement after winning a legendary 2021 edition of Paris-Roubaix. The European and Italian champion formed a small chasing group after the Trouée d'Arenberg and eventually worked his way into the race's winning move, beating Alpecin-Fenix's pre-race favourite Mathieu van der Poel and little-known Florian Vermeersch of Lotto-Soudal in the velodrome.
SPORTS
cyclingweekly.com

Annemiek van Vleuten breaks shoulder and pelvis in two places in Paris-Roubaix crash

Annemiek van Vleuten has broken her pelvis in two places in a crash during the inaugural women's Paris-Roubaix. "Not a happy 2021 end for me," Van Vleuten said after the race, forced to abandon before live television pictures had even begun. "Stupid crash. Just wanted to get to the finish safe...result is broken pubic bone in two places and a long recovery staying in bed coming up. Bye bye holiday. Bye bye recharging. I have done this often but energy is running out."
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Christophe Laporte forced to use his foot as a brake before fighting on to sixth place in 'crazy' Paris-Roubaix

Of all the mind-boggling and sometimes apocalyptic scenes during the rainy Paris-Roubaix weekend, one in particular stole the show, as Cofidis' Christophe Laporte approached a cobbled sector and suddenly threw his foot behind him and onto his back wheel, slowing himself down like a BMX rider scurrying around a supermarket car park in a provincial British market town.
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

A day in hell: Images from a brutal weekend at Paris-Roubaix

Paris-Roubaix has gone from one day in hell to two as the women hit the cobbles of Northern France for the very first time this year. In the men's edition the weather was atrocious with the riders getting covered from head to toe in mud. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) became...
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Remco Evenepoel solos to victory at Italian one-day Coppa Bernocchi

Remco Evenepoel has recorded yet another solo victory in his young career, this time at the Italian one-day Coppa Bernocchi. The Belgian made it into the day's move alongside Deceuninck - Quick-Step team-mate Fausto Masnada, Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Samuele Battistella (Astana - Premier Tech), Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) and Antonio Puppio (Qhubeka-Assos) with more than 120km to go, Marc Soler and Nick Schultz making an attempt to bridge across.
CYCLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy