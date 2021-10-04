'I cried more than during the last two years of my life': The story of the last man in Paris-Roubaix 2021
Belgian rider Tom Paquot said he "cried more than during the last two years of my life" riding 150km solo as last-man at Paris-Roubaix 2021. Paquot (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces WB) is a promising young rider, but the 22-year-old suffered through a gruelling day at Paris-Roubaix where he finished last, over 18 minutes after the time cut, 40-17 after winner Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) finished.www.cyclingweekly.com
