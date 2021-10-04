CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD Buying Resumes, NZD Longs Stretched, CAD Shorts Reduced – COT Report

By Justin McQueen
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD Buying Resumes, NZD Longs Stretched, CAD Shorts Reduced – COT Report. In the latest reporting week to September 28th, USD buying resumed with net long positioning rising by $1.95bln to $15.66bln. This was in part related to the hawkish FOMC meeting where the Bank not only announced that tapering will most likely take place in November, but the shift in the dot plots was also much more hawkish than expected with the committee split 50/50 for a rate hike as soon as next year. Additionally, month-end rebalancing would have likely featured with traders front-running the anticipated USD buying. That said, this had been concentrated against low yielders given the pick up in global bond yields, subsequently, the Euro, JPY and CHF saw outflows of $1.66bln, $0.99bln and $0.3bln respectively.

