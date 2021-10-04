USD Buying Resumes, NZD Longs Stretched, CAD Shorts Reduced – COT Report

Turning a Corner: A lot of the narratives that have played their part in weighing on market sentiment over the last few weeks, during a seasonally soft period are beginning to ease. This includes the likes of soaring gas prices, which thanks to Putin have seen a sizeable pullback from the recent highs. To add to this, while concerns surrounding the indebted property developer, Evergrande, will remain, investor angst has subsided amid the lack of newsflow. Alongside this, with the reversal in China-US shippings rates, this would imply that supply chain disruptions are coming to an end. That said, this is now coming at a time where equities tend to bottom out after the late September to early October slide, and yes, I’m aware that past performance does not provide a signal for future performance. However, as I mentioned above, given that the mood music is improving, this increases my confidence in potential seasonal factors.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO