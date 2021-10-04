CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, TX

Lamar County COVID Update

easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas DSHS reported on the Coronavirus Dashboard that there are 671 active cases of COVID in Lamar County. The total number of deaths from the virus since the pandemic began is 191. In addition, there have been 8,503 positive and probable cases of Coronavirus since testing began and 7,641 recoveries from the disease.

