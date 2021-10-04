Lamar County COVID Update

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Oct. 3 As of Saturday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria's trauma service area was 15.6%, according to the state health department. Eight ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. County Total (+New) Recovered Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates Calhoun 3,789 3,659 32 55.76% DeWitt 2,915 (+1) 2,733 78 (+1) 47.52% Goliad 702 655 23 44.14% Jackson 2,720 2,569 48 46.44% Lavaca 3,114 2,991 91 46.60% Matagorda 5,988 (+6) 5,716 146 49.64% Refugio 1,176 1,097 29 57.10% Victoria 12,935 (+1) 12,454 315 (+1) 52.75% Wharton 6,057 (-26) 5,921 162 (+3) 52.71% 9-County Total 39,396 (-38) 37,795 924 (+5) 50.30%
