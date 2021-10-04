CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday COVID Testing At PJC Canceled

easttexasradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the disappointing turnout last Saturday, COVID-19 testing for the community at Paris Junior College will now only be on weekdays. There must be a minimum of 50 people tested each day for the company to continue testing. Those wishing to test may drive up to the Hunt Center parking lot as the testing company is not accepting appointments. Testing is still available Mondays and Thursdays from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm and from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays.

easttexasradio.com

