Mississippi State

Mississippi city increases water and sewer rates more than 16%

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
People in a southwestern Mississippi city will be paying higher bills for water and sewer service.

The McComb Board of Selectmen voted 4-2 Tuesday to increase the base rate for water and sewer by $12.41 a month, the Enterprise-Journal reported. That is about a 16.6% increase.

Effective Friday, the city’s new minimum bill is $86.88.

City Administrator David Myers proposed the increase as a solution to the water and sewer fund’s losses, which caused the city to struggle to repay loans from the state.

Myers said in a previous meeting that the city should have gradually raised its water rates to this level over a few years, but that never happened.

McComb officials had to approve a $1.5 million injection into the water and sewer fund from the general fund over the summer to keep up with loan repayments.

McComb has about 13,000 residents, and about 48% live in poverty, according to the Census Bureau.

sunshine 4913
4d ago

How in the hell they are raising the water bill. When we are not getting raises on our jobs to afford it. Just like the food prices and everything else is going up but no raises on the jobs. This doesn’t make any sense at all no wonder Mississippi is the poorest state in the union. They want to keep us down and in poverty. We really need to call a meeting to raise the minimum wage something needs to be done. We cannot continue to hold our peace Tate Reeves is our governor and he needs to do more for the people in Mississippi we are at the bottom of the pit. And prices are steady going up but the minimum wage is still the same.

Magnolia State Live

3 Mississippi schools get $1.7M in education grants

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

