American Roots Music: The Song of Rural America 1920-1960
Louis Rosen under the aegis of the 92Y. “What IS American Roots Music,” our host begins. “Even 40 years ago, it probably wouldn’t have been referred to as such. Is `Yankee Doodle’ American Roots Music – that goes back to Revolutionary? What about Stephen Foster who wrote for that unique form of American entertainment, the minstrel show? The idea of folk music emerged in 18th Century Europe referring to music of peasants…”www.womanaroundtown.com
Comments / 0