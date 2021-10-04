American Roots Music: The Song of Rural America 1920-1960

American Popular Song Society is now at Don’t Tell Mama. Welcome to the 2021-2022 Season of the American Popular Song Society. Their new monthly programs will be live at their new venue, the renowned cabaret Don’t Tell Mama on Restaurant Row. Theses meetings are held the 2nd Saturday of each month from October through June from Noon to 2:00PM. Members are welcome to come early from 11:30 on, so you can relax in the piano bar area while they process check ins.

