Environment

Soggy Work Week

By Nicole Madden
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front will bring rounds of scattered showers and at times soaking rain to the region today. This morning expect patchy fog, low hanging clouds, and scattered showers. A few storms will be possible this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. This front will stall with an upper level low in position to help feed moisture into the region over the next few days. This means days of soggy weather will be expected this week. As of now, there is a low-end chance of localized flooding for parts of the foothills and high country. Generally, 1-3″ of rain is expected through the end of the week. If you have outdoor plans, I would highly suggest you have a plan B in place with shower chances stretching into the weekend as well. This pattern will begin to break down over the weekend with a stronger front Sunday helping to kick out the wet weather.

