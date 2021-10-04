CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Does Wife Lauren’s Makeup [Watch]

By Billy Dukes
 4 days ago
Thomas Rhett's 1-year-old daughter does makeup now. Lennon Love recently gave the singer's wife a makeover and while there may be room for growth, her vision is applaudable. On Instagram Story, Lauren Akins shared video of her daughter in action. It starts after the mascara is added. Lennon is slowly adding lip gloss to her mother's other eye with a level of aggression not typical of your ordinary makeup artist. But hey, if you're going to do something, do it hard. That's what we always say.

