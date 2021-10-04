CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman makes stunning discovery at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park

 4 days ago

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Finders keepers - those are the rules at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park. And Noreen and Michael Wredberg got lucky with their find, a yellow diamond weighing 4.38 carats. A park superintendent said it looks like a lemonade-colored jelly beans. Seventy-five thousand diamonds have been discovered at the park since 1906. The Wredbergs told CBS they are still deciding what to do with their sparkly new find. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Arkansas Times

State reports diamond find at state park

Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay, Calif., found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond last Thursday during a visit to the Crater of Diamonds State Park. It lay sparkling on top of the ground following a rain, the state news release said. It’s the largest diamond found this year.
