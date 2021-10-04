CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

1981 motorcycle with 0 miles up for auction

KUCB
 4 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man in the U.K. faced a job when his father died. He had to clean out his father's shed. And he rediscovered the motorcycle - a 1981 Honda the son bought as a kid. The father banned the son from riding that bike. So it's a 40-year-old machine with zero miles on the odometer. The bike is now up for auction, with a starting price around $2,500 - wonder what I could get for my car with 97,000 miles?

www.kucb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Barn find 1993 Toyota Pickup with 84 miles up for auction

If you've been having trouble finding an interesting truck to buy in today's crazy used vehicle market there's one of a kind up for auction on Ebay. The 1993 Toyota Pickup was found this summer in a barn where it had been parked shortly after it was purchased, the seller says.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Abstract Porsche 911 Art Car Comes up for Auction

This boldly painted 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera, the second in a series of “art cars” created for a Canadian museum, is up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The eye-catching look was dreamt up by Canadian artist Jean-Pierre Lafrance and painted onto the car by specialist Yves Thibeault using several techniques, from airbrushing to finger-painting.
BUYING CARS
MetroTimes

Detroit's iconic cockroach car is up for auction for charity

This is the "CarCroach" — a Mad Max-looking whip shaped like a cockroach, made out of recycled junk, with its own "freak" flag flying proudly. (There's a 2004 Honda Civic EX under there somewhere, too.) You might've seen it puttering around Detroit at some point in recent years. And now,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
MotorTrend Magazine

This Adorable 1964 Airstream Safari Twin Is Up for Auction

Airstreams are a symbol of classic Americana and have become the most recognizable travel trailers on the road. Wally Byam founded the company in the late 1920s and built the first models from his backyard in Los Angeles. The Airstream camper trailer, featuring a capsule-like polished aluminum body, influenced style, helped shape road travel culture, and exemplified a slice of the American Dream.
HERSHEY, PA
CAR AND DRIVER

48K-Mile 1985 Jeep Cherokee Is up for Grabs on Bring a Trailer

Our friends at the auction site Bring a Trailer are listing this 1985 Jeep Cherokee Laredo, up for online auction. It has a GM 2.8-liter V-6 mated to a three-speed automatic transmission, plus all the goodies for its day, including Selec-Trac four-wheel drive, power front seats, and factory AM/FM cassette stereo.
BUYING CARS
KUCB

Morning news brief

A Facebook whistleblower takes her story to Congress today. Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen says the company prioritized profit over safety. She left the company with documents, like a study of how staring at Instagram affects the body image of some girls, and memos about the company's approach to political misinformation. Facebook is pushing back. Company Vice President Monika Bickert told NPR that the documents do not tell the full story of the company's efforts.
INTERNET
KUCB

Ex-Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies before Senate panel

How could action by Congress bring changes to Facebook? Former employee Frances Haugen told her story before a Senate committee yesterday. As we've heard all week, she left the company with documents showing Facebook's internal concerns about their products. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) FRANCES HAUGEN: The choices being made inside...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Copyright Npr
wcsx.com

Photo: 40-Year-Old Motorcycle with Zero Miles

If you are looking for a classic motorcycle with no miles on it then look no further, it has a great story attached to it as well…. There’s a BRAND NEW 1981 Honda CB100N motorbike going up for auction later this month . . . and it’s not just in mint condition, it doesn’t even have ONE MILE on it. It has precisely 0.4 miles.
CARS
fox40jackson.com

Barn find 1993 Toyota Pickup with 84 miles up for auction

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 is the third generation of a surprising sports car survivor. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu takes it to the track to find out why. If you’ve been having trouble finding an interesting truck to buy in today’s crazy used vehicle market there’s one of a kind up for auction on Ebay.
BUYING CARS
Autoweek.com

BMW Z1 with 12 Miles on the Clock Heads to Auction

For all the innovations that were offered by the BMW Z1, the roadster remains relatively unknown North America. The plastic-bodied model had a number of tricks up its sleeve, including drop-down doors and giving the owner the ability to change its exterior color by swapping out removable body panels. Even three decades after it debuted it's still hard to believe that the Z1 was't just a concept car, built for an auto show to show off an array of futuristic features and then never seen again.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy