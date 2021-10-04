CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, NC

$10,000 Battle of the Stars coming to Goodyear All American Speedway

jdnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodyear All American Speedway in Jacksonville is setting the stage for its biggest Late Model Stock Car race of the year, the Battle of the Stars on Nov. 14. Invitations are being sent out to top Late Model Stock Car racers in the Carolinas and Virginia, with more drivers to be added in the weeks prior to the race. Among those invited are 2020 track champions, the CARS Tour’s Lucas Oil Touring 12 and winners of big events.

www.jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Cars Tour#Speedway#Goodyear All American#The Cars Tour#American Racer Mccreary

Comments / 0

Community Policy