$10,000 Battle of the Stars coming to Goodyear All American Speedway

Goodyear All American Speedway in Jacksonville is setting the stage for its biggest Late Model Stock Car race of the year, the Battle of the Stars on Nov. 14. Invitations are being sent out to top Late Model Stock Car racers in the Carolinas and Virginia, with more drivers to be added in the weeks prior to the race. Among those invited are 2020 track champions, the CARS Tour’s Lucas Oil Touring 12 and winners of big events.