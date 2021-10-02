Eventing with Boyd Martin: An Olympic Games Like No Other
I was lucky enough to compete at the London Olympics and the Rio Olympics, but I’d have to say that the Olympics we experienced in Tokyo was one like no other. Obviously, it was quite a tricky event to get prepared for: Exactly a year ago, we were ready to go and fired up to execute, and the Olympics were delayed by a year. Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was still quite tricky in 2021—even in the lead-up this year, there was talk that it might all be canceled.sidelinesmagazine.com
