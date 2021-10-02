CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eventing with Boyd Martin: An Olympic Games Like No Other

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was lucky enough to compete at the London Olympics and the Rio Olympics, but I’d have to say that the Olympics we experienced in Tokyo was one like no other. Obviously, it was quite a tricky event to get prepared for: Exactly a year ago, we were ready to go and fired up to execute, and the Olympics were delayed by a year. Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was still quite tricky in 2021—even in the lead-up this year, there was talk that it might all be canceled.

pressboxonline.com

Previewing Maryland 5 Star At Fair Hill With Boyd Martin

Stan “The Fan” Charles and Gary Stein talk with three-time U.S. Olympic veteran Boyd Martin, who recently competed on the U.S. Eventing Team at the Tokyo Olympics, about the inaugural Maryland 5 Star, coming to Fair Hill Oct. 14-17. Presented by C3 American Exteriors. • Catching Up With Wizards GM...
Sports Illustrated

2 Girls and a Game: Road To The Olympic Trials

Episode 3 of Season 7 starts with talk of "The Yips" and the eternal question: What makes a good curling webstream? The context continues with discussions about Canada’s Direct Trials Entry and Direct Pre-Trials Entry events in Ottawa. After a break to discuss Switzerland’s men's Olympic Trials series and various...
101 WIXX

Olympics-Spectators may attend Beijing 2022 test events, organisers say

BEIJING (Reuters) – Spectators may be invited to attend Beijing 2022 Olympic test events, organisers said on Monday, in a possible indication of what to expect at next year’s Winter Games. Beijing 2022 officials, however, declined to give further details on the plans for spectators, including COVID-19 requirements and how...
The Township Journal

Harriers train hard for a sport like no other

Newton. Cross country teams race up hills, through mud, and over long distances in a season that gallops through heat, wind, rain, sleet, and snow. But these kids find joy in a sport that is non-commercialized, doesn’t need travel teams, and leaves no one on the bench.
Virginia State
ib.tv

AIBA Confirms Corruption at 2016 Rio Olympics; in Other News, Water is Wet

It has been said that it’s difficult, almost impossible even, to refute something you see with your own eyes. But the validity of the eye test carried little to no weight during the scandal-soiled boxing competition at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where what everyone saw was not always what everyone got. Two prime examples of the proof that corruption in Olympic boxing rings was again rampant were the gold medal that was awarded to Russian heavyweight Evengy Tischenko over far more deserving Vassiliy Levit of Kazakhstan and a hotly disputed early-round decision that went to another Russian, Vladimir Tikitin, over top-seeded bantamweight Michael Conlan of Ireland. Tikitin eventually came away with a bronze medal, but an enraged Conlan’s Olympic journey ended in bitterness.
101wkqx.com

This is an Olympic level ‘floor is lava’ game, impressive!

Watch Brandy scale her apartment without touching the floor EVER. She also enjoys bouldering, and climbing without a harness. SMH, I could never be friends with this person. I’ll stay here right on my couch watching Netflix thank you very much!
The Pilot-Independent

Special Olympics ATV ride is gold medal event

The first time Special Olympics ATV Ride hosted by Stompin’ Grounds in Akeley Sept. 25 finished as a complete success. Forty-nine registered participants, along with many volunteers, sponsors, donors, and partners all put together their time and efforts to make this event complete with heart, soul and positivity to show their support of the athletes of Special Olympics throughout the entire State of Minnesota. It was heartwarming to see just how much everyone involved cared by doing the very best at what they do best.
sidelinesmagazine.com

A History of Equestrian Sport in the U.S. and Getting Equestrian Teams to the Olympics

The recent Olympic Games showed us the depth and expertise of our nation’s equestrian talent. Under the US Equestrian (USEF) program, the U.S. Olympic equestrian teams brought home two team silver medals. While people are differing over whether the new format is an improvement, no one can argue that the jump-off for medals was not a thrilling event. The women and men selected to our Olympic teams and the support program that got them there are the best in the world. So, it’s worth examining how the United States developed into a country with sustained equestrian excellence on an international stage.
Boyd Martin
shop-eat-surf.com

Winter Dew Tour to Serve as a U.S. Olympic Qualifying Event

MTN DEW® and Accelerate360’s ASN: The Adventure Sports Network Group announced the annual Winter Dew Tour – to be held at Copper Mountain this December 16-19 – will serve as a U.S. Ski & Snowboard Olympic qualifying event for men’s and women’s halfpipe and slopestyle snowboarding and freeskiing competitions. It is the second year the Winter Dew Tour will be held at Copper Mountain, after hosting a successful event at the resort in 2020.
sidelinesmagazine.com

Jordan Gibbs: Limitless Possibilities With Horses

You can’t lose, you can only learn. It’s this message from Jordan Gibbs’ mother, Erin, that has made Jordan a rising star in the equitation and jumper rings at 14 years old. “I always keep that in the back of my mind when I enter the ring, because it’s true. You might not always have a good day, but you can always learn from it,” Jordan said.
