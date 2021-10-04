CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Bell: Stagflation Fears Pressure Futures, Shares Sell Off; Gold Slumps

Cover picture for the articleFears of stubborn, high inflation accelerate, amid slowing growth. Gold fell despite risk-off sentiment and dollar weakness. Rising fears of stagflation motivated investors to sell US equity futures and European shares on Monday. Contracts on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 are all trading lower ahead of the New York open.

