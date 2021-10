Moments before showtime, a video tech yelled out from the control booth, “Are you ready, Blayne?” “Yeah, I got five in the chamber; let’s grip it and rip it!” responded Blayne Asing. Twenty-four hours prior, the musician received word that one of his bandmembers tested positive for COVID, so he was faced with the decision to either cancel or postpone his Friday concert at the Kahilu Theatre or do a brief solo acoustic livestream show. He went with the latter and presented five of his newest and unrecorded songs in an intimate setting.

