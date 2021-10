Gucci Mane and Jeezy had to follow up last year’s Verzuz battle with a tour. The Legendz of the Streetz tour highlights the former rivals with several other street favorites.The tour had to be postponed a few times due to the impending coronavirus pandemic, but it finally launched in Georgia this past weekend, hitting Atlanta on Friday night. Jeezy and Gucci performed separately, with a 2 Chainz set in between them as a buffer. The two aren’t too friendly, but friendly enough to peacefully cash a check from the same promoters and appease fans who adore both acts. The city’s hometown fans sang along to all the Jeezy, Gucci, and 2 Chainz records, and they also were treated to performances from Fabolous and Lil Kim.

