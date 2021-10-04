CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Southern Tier Counties Schedule COVID-19 Booster Clinics

By Kathy Whyte
 4 days ago
Several counties in the region are announcing the scheduling of booster clinics to get third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine into the elderly and other eligible residents. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says, in addition to the Pfizer booster shots, the County will be giving the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shots to younger residents at the clinics at the Broome County Health Department and later at each of the county senior centers.

#Southern Tier#County Executive#Health Clinics#Booster Clinics
