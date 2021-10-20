CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 tips to help you safely celebrate Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidelines for gathering and celebrating events, including Halloween, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND YOUR LOVED ONES

1. If you are attending an in-person holiday celebration, get vaccinated when you are eligible. Find out where you can get a vaccine here . The CDC says to protect those not yet eligible for vaccination, such as young children, by getting yourself and other eligible people around them vaccinated.

2. If you are not fully vaccinated, and aged 2 or older, you should wear a mask in indoor public places. Use a Halloween-themed face covering, instead of a Halloween costume mask.

3. In general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings.

4. In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

5. Outdoor activities are safer than indoor gatherings.

6. Have conversations ahead of time to understand expectations for celebrating together.

7. Do not attend or host a gathering if you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19.

8. If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows.

9. If you're going trick-or-treating, go in small groups and practice social distancing.

10. Plan your route - make sure you know what homes your children will be going to.

SAFER WAYS TO CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN

1. Decorate your home with holiday themed items and banners.

2. Host a video chat party with family and friends to share in the celebration.

3. Plan a special meal with people who live with you inspired by the holiday or event.

4. Have an outdoor celebration with everyone at least 6 feet apart.

5. Watch or attend virtual events and celebrations.

6. Drive or walk around your community to wave to neighbors from a safe distance.

7. Take a food or gift to family, friends, and neighbors in a way that does not involve contact with others, such as leaving them at the door.

8. Throw a virtual dance party and collaborate with friends and family on a playlist.

9. Celebrate outside with neighbors and friends.

10. Volunteer to help others in need.

11. Have a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in, or around your home rather than going house to house.

