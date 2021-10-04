CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Comfortable Start to Week; Rain Chances Increase

By Griffin Glasscock
wevv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY: It will be a fantastic start to the workweek. The passage of our latest cold front will provide the return of northwest winds and drier conditions. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds through the day. Highs will reach into the upper 70s. A few clouds will stick around through the evening as temperatures cool into the 60s after sunset.

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbtw.com

Rain chances with thunderstorms increase into the weekend

The rain chances we have seen the past few days will continue into the weekend. Warm, humid weather will continue through the next few days, bringing lots of clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms. The clouds will linger today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A storm system offshore may bring...
ENVIRONMENT
wevv.com

Clearing Out & Warming Up Friday

FRIDAY: We're waking up to foggy skies and mild temperatures. The National Weather Service has placed our Southern Illinois counties under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9:00 AM. Scattered showers that affected us this morning will continuously move out of the area making way to a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

Rain chances going up starting on Sunday, also watching the tropics

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening looking at a another pleasant night. Humidity levels have slowly increased. Overnight lows headed for the low 60s. Some patchy fog is possible Saturday morning. During the day on Saturday expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 90s. TONIGHT:...
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
bigcountryhomepage.com

Warm and windy weekend ahead with cold fronts and rain chances next week!

We’ve got an ever-changing forecast heading our way for the next week or more! Winds are going to spike temperatures and humidity levels this weekend before more seasonal weather shuffles back in for most of next week thanks to a pair of cold fronts and potential rain chances throughout the week next week.
ENVIRONMENT
wevv.com

Game of the Week - Mt Vernon North Posey

Another round of rainfall put a damper on our Thursday, especially for those of us along the Ohio. A slow-moving line of showers and thunderstorms generated heavy rainfall and strong winds at times gusting as high as 50 mph. Fortunately, the worst of that storm was relatively short-lived and the remainder of the evening should be a primarily dry one. After seeing temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s for many of us earlier this afternoon, the mercury will sit closer to 70° around 7PM before tumbling to 65° around 10 o'clock. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the Tri-State early Friday morning. While the latest model data does suggest that some of us may see some scattered rainfall again early tomorrow morning, the last day of the work week looks as though it will be quite pleasant.
MOUNT VERNON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy